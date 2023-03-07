Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC crushes more than 80 handcarts on Banegar Road using JCB

FPJ

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally woken up from its slumber to put a permanent end to the illegal hawker menace which has reached alarming proportions in the twin-city.

Apart from deputing special ward-wise teams, the civic administration has also decided to act against illegal hawkers-especially those vending eatables, and were conveniently evading action by operating during the night.

Handcarts are being crushed by JCB

While surprise night drives from 6 pm to 10 pm have been launched, the civic administration has also started a new way of dealing with illegal hawkers during evictions. Instead of confiscating and keeping their handcarts in warehouses, they are now being crushed beyond any use with the help of JCB machines. A team led by assistant civic chief Yogesh Gunijan crushed more than 80 handcarts that were operating on the Banegar Road in Mira Road on Monday. The team was faced with stiff resistance from the hawkers. However adequate police protection prevented any untoward incident.

“Ward-wise teams have been deputed for all six wards. Apart from hiring additional staff on a contract basis, the teams have been given necessary vehicles, equipment along with adequate police cover. The teams have been asked to remain on toes till 10 pm.” said deputy civic chief- Maruti Gaikwad. A total of 7,645 people have enrolled to get the tag of authorised hawkers in the twin-city, as per the guidelines issued by the central government under the Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Act.

Actual hawkers count much higher

However, the actual count is said to be much higher owing to the presence of illegally operating hawkers who have not only captured pavements and roads, but the entire stretches of demarcated No Hawking Zones, as pedestrians have been left with no space to walk amidst heavy traffic movement.