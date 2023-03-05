Mira-Bhayandar: Lured with job opportunity, woman sold for ₹3 lakh to man in Oman

Representational Image

A shocking incident of human trafficking has been reported from Mira Road East’s Kashimira, a prominent residential area, where a 43-year-old woman (name withheld) was allegedly sold to a travel agent in Muscat, Oman for ₹3 lakh by two local job recruiters by offering her a job as a housemaid which would fetch her a salary of ₹30,000.

Accused met the victim several times at different locations

Looking for an overseas job, the woman contacted a placement agency which she found on an online search engine in June, last year. The job agents who identified themselves as-Namita and Ashraf met the woman several times in Andheri, Grant Road and Thane. After being assured a salary of ₹30,000 and incentives, the woman left for Muscat on 26, July, 2022.

A local youth received her at the airport and dropped her at a bungalow, where she learnt that Namita and Ashraf had sold her to a local Omani agent for ₹3 lakh. When confronted, the travel agent told her she needed to pay three lakh to get back her passport and return to India. The woman established contact with kin who negotiated with the agent and scaled down the demand to ₹1.65 lakh. After transferring the amount, the woman was allowed to fly back to Mumbai on 2, August.

Upon reaching Mumbai, the woman narrated her ordeal and immediately registered a complaint with the Kashimira police.

A team led by senior police inspector- Sandip Kadam under the supervision DCP (Zone I )- Jayant Bajbale started investigations and apprehended the duo identified as-Ashraf Maidu Kaiwora (46), a native of Karnataka and Namita Sunil Malusare (46) who stays in Ghatkopar. While an offence under section 370 and 420 for cheating and human trafficking has been registered against the duo, the police have not ruled out their involvement in more such crimes. Further investigations were on.