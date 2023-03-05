Mira Bhayandar: Couple kills neighbour for placing slippers near door; woman held, husband absconding

Mira Bhayandar: Couple kills neighbour over placing slippers near door; woman held, husband absconding | File

A woman was arrested in Naya Nagar in Mira Road East while her husband was on the run for allegedly killing their neighbour over opposition to placing slippers near the door, a police official said on Sunday.

Couple and victim often argued

The couple and victim often argued accusing one another of placing slippers close to each other's door and one such argument led to fisticuffs on Saturday night, Naya Nagar police station inspector Jilani Sayed said.

"Afsar Khatri (54) died of injuries sustained in the fight. The woman has been arrested, while her husband fled the scene. They have been charged with murder," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

