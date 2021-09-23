Mira Bhayandar: MBMC collects nearly Rs 70 crore property tax in first half of current fiscal

Despite an economic slump caused by the pandemic induced lockdowns, cash registers are ringing at the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). Breaking all previous records, the property tax department has managed to collect about Rs 70 crore in the first half of the current fiscal.

Notably, the civic administration has collected Rs 23 crore through digital modes of payments including links on the municipal website and mobile applications facilitated by the civic administration.

Buoyed by the encouraging response from citizens towards paying taxes via online modes, MBMC chief- Dilip Dhole in a review meeting held on Wednesday, directed tax officials to introduce more user-friendly and convenient payment options including mobile wallets like Paytm, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) systems like BHIM, and other smartphone-based applications.

"Our regular property tax collections had already crossed Rs. 69.75 crores till 22, September and the collections during the corresponding period was limited to a little above Rs 17 crore last year.” said tax officer Sudam Godse. One of the major revenue generators for the MBMC, tax collections amounting to Rs 244 crore has been projected for the current fiscal.

Apart from fast-tracking its billing process the property tax department has now focused on chronic defaulters to enhance collections to ensure maximum recovery as a major part of funds have been routed to be spent on enhancing medical infrastructure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As per statistics, the assessed number of properties in the twin-city is currently pegged at around 3,68,501 including 63,498 commercial and 3,05,003 residential units. Last year the target was set at Rs 232 crore and the MBMC managed to mop Rs. 175 crore.

Apart from symbolically sealing nearly 728 properties that owe a total of more than Rs 7 crore towards tax dues, the MBMC will soon start auctioning sealed properties and also disconnect water connections of defaulters.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 06:23 PM IST