Mira-Bhayandar: Koliwadas, Gaothans, tribal hamlets out of MBMC’s cluster scheme

File pic

In a much-needed respite for thousands of people living in areas like Koliwada, Gaothan, and Tribal hamlets in the twin-city, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has announced that these age-old settlements will not be included in the cluster scheme.

The Free Press Journal previously highlighted the challenges faced by the fishermen and farmers in its issue dated May 8, 2023.

To address the issue of old and dilapidated structures, the state government approved the implementation of the cluster scheme in the twin-city. Following this, the Urban Development Department (UDD) issued a notification, and the civic administration released maps of 24 zones for urban renewal plans.

However, the fishing and farming community strongly opposed the inclusion of "koliwadas" and "gaothans" in the cluster redevelopment scheme, fearing that it would erase the identity of their age-old settlements and threaten their livelihoods. In line with their Thane counterparts, the MBMC clarified on Tuesday that "koliwadas," "gaothans," and tribal belts would not be part of the cluster scheme.

Bernard D'mello, former municipal corporator and working president of the state-level fisherman association — Akhil Maharashtra Machhimaar Kruti Samiti (AMMKS), expressed that although the civic administration stated the non-inclusion of "koliwadas," "gaothans," and tribal belts in the cluster scheme, the urban renewal plans need to be revised to eliminate any doubts regarding the actual implementation. AMMKS had already written letters to the chief minister, deputy chief minister, additional chief secretary, district collector, and the municipal commissioner, urging immediate exclusion.

Local MP Rajan Vichare and Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar also met with the MBMC chief to discuss this issue.