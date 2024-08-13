Mira-Bhayandar: Kashigaon Police Arrest 48-Year-Old MBMC Ticket Inspector For Alleged Rape; Under Investigation For Investment Fraud

Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: A 48-year-old man employed as a ticket-checking inspector on a contractual basis in the public transport authority of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has been arrested by the Kashigaon police on alleged charges of sexually assaulting a 31-year-old woman on multiple occasions for more than a year, is also under the scanner of investigations for committing investment fraud.

About The Accused & Charges He Is Booked Under

The accused identified as Kishore Khedkar was arrested on Monday under sections 64(2) (m) (committing rape repeatedly on the same woman), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318 (2) for cheating, and 69 (sexual intercourse obtained by deceitful means) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexually assaulting a 31-year-old woman (between April 2023 to July 2024) whom he met at the bus depot in Mira Road when she approached him to register a complaint against a bus driver for skipping a stop.

While Khedkar has been remanded to police custody till 16, August by the district sessions court, Thane, PSI Laxmi Borkar is conducting further investigations into the case. Meanwhile, the MBMC has also issued a show cause notice to the contractor for not submitting the police verification of Kishore Khedkar.

About The Investment Frauds Committed By The Accused

It has come to light that Khedkar is also accused of duping several people including his relatives and colleagues in the public transport authority by floating bogus investment schemes.

He would lure his potential targets into availing loans by using their know-your-customer (KYC) documents, bank statements, and also credit cards to buy expensive mobile phones with an assurance of 10 per cent returns on their invested amount. He also promised to pay the equated monthly instalments (EMI) on time. However, Khedkar allegedly sold the phones in cash to other stores at cheaper rates, leaving the investors in the lurch.

Some of the cheated investors who neither received their investment, nor profits albeit they started receiving demand notices from concerned banks for bounced EMI have filed written complaints with the Bhayandar police.

While the process of recording statements and cross-verifications of complaints was underway, an offence is yet to be registered. It is alleged that Khedkar also involved the woman (who leveled charges of rape against him) in his shady business.