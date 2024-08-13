 Mira-Bhayandar: Contractual Workers Stage Semi-Nude Protest At MBMC Office Over Dues And Allowances
Mira-Bhayandar: Contractual Workers Stage Semi-Nude Protest At MBMC Office Over Dues And Allowances

Hundreds of contractual workers attached to the Tree Authority on Monday staged a semi nude agitation to register their protest against various demands including non payment of various dues including Dearness Allowance and Leave Encashment mandated under the Minimum Wages Act.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 04:29 AM IST
Mira-Bhayandar: Contractual Workers Stage Semi-Nude Protest At MBMC Office Over Dues And Allowances

Mira-Bhayandar: Hundreds of contractual workers attached to the Tree Authority on Monday staged a semi nude agitation to register their protest against various demands including non payment of various dues including Dearness Allowance and Leave Encashment mandated under the Minimum Wages Act.

The protest which was held under the aegis of the Vivek Pandit led Shramjeevi Kaamgaar Rayat Sanghatana outside the main administrative building of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) was withdrawn after an assurance by the additional municipal commissioner of getting their demands fulfilled within 15 days.

