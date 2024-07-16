Mira-Bhayandar: Husband, Stepson Held For Poisoning 28-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Over Dowry Demands In Nallasopara |

Mira-Bhayandar: The central crime branch unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested the husband and stepson for killing an eight month-pregnant woman by allegedly forcing her to consume medicine-laced with poison in Nallasopara.

According to the police the accused identified as-Jaiprakash Amarnath Dubey (40) had remarried the 28-year-old woman after the demise of his first wife two years ago. After their marriage last year, Jaiprakash and his son Sachin (20) from the first wife constantly harassed the woman for not bringing enough dowry. They even assaulted her during her pregnancy in an inebriated state.

On 7, April, Sachin allegedly caught hold of the woman, while Jaiprakash forced her to consume a medicine apparently laced with some poisonous substance, leading to the death of the unborn child. An offence under sections 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive), 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was registered against the duo at the Achole police station on 20, April. While Jaiprakash was arrested and later released on bail, his son remained absconding.

The woman also died while undergoing treatment on 2, July, prompting the police to slap additional charges under section 302 of the IPC for murder against the duo. The police informed the court about the development, following which the bail was cancelled on 11, July. After learning about the cancellation of his bail, Jaiprakash went into hiding.

Read Also Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Nab Dacoit Gang Leader From Hingoli After 16 Years

Sensing the gravity of the offence, MBVV chief- Madhukar Pandey directed the central crime branch unit led by police inspector- Rahul Raakh to conduct parallel investigations into the case and nab the culprits. The team activated their informer network and electronic surveillance system. Based on a tip-off, the team caught the duo on Tuesday as they were preparing to escape to their native village in Uttar Pradesh. The custody of both has been handed over to the Achole police station for further investigations.