Mira-Bhayandar: Four missing kids from Kashimira found after overnight search ; reunited with family

Four children who had mysteriously disappeared from their residential locality in Kashimira on Sunday evening were finally found after an overnight search effort by the police personnel. The families had initially tried to look for the missing children on their own but approached the police after their efforts did not yield any results.

The police were informed that four kids (aged between six to 14 years) had gone missing from their locality in Kashigaon at around 7 pm on Sunday. From circulating the details of the children on every relevant WhatsApp group and other social media platforms to contacting all nearby police stations, Senior Police Inspector- Sanjay Hazare who sensed the seriousness of the situation also activated his informer network for clues.

As the alert was sounded the entire police force came together to trace the whereabouts of the missing children. The police personnel heaved a sigh of relief after all the four children were finally found loitering near the Dahisar check-post on Monday afternoon. “It was a collective effort of citizens and our personnel in tracing the children who have been reunited with their families.” said Senior Police Inspector- Sanjay Hazare. The children had apparently left home on their own after being scolded by their parents.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 06:12 PM IST