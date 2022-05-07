Mira Bhayandar: MBMC under scanner for bid to axe trees in eco-sensitive zone

Basking in the glory of successfully implementing various projects under the state government’s Majhi Vasundhara campaign to turn various areas of the twin-city into green belts, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is now under the scanner for moving a proposal to chop trees in the eco-sensitive zone of Chene near Kashimira allegedly on the behest of an influential leader of the region.

In response to an application submitted by the architect of a construction company, seeking the axing of 96 full grown trees, assistant commissioner and tree officer- Yogesh Gunijan released a newspaper advertisement on 28, April, seeking objections or suggestions to the proposals within seven days. “It is wrong to jump to conclusions. We have only accepted the applications and published the advertisement in accordance with the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975. Objections which are being received will be heard as per the due process of law and will be tabled before the tree authority,” clarified deputy civic chief-Sanjay Shinde.

It is mandatory to plant five trees against each tree that is being cut after getting official permission. Notably, the power of granting permission to chop trees in the eco-sensitive zone rests with the state government. While several social activists and politicians including- Ranvir Bajpai, MNS leader- Haresh Sutar, Aam Aadmi Party have registered their objections, Rajesh Singh has moved the judiciary against the massive illegalities and irreparable damage to the environment to pave way for a luxury construction project at the cost of nature and creating hurdles for the local tribal community.

The trees including- 64 mango, 15 pongam oil trees, 6 jambul, 2 machkan, 4 tamarinds and 4 pimpal fall in the eco-sensitive zone, where the MBMC has awarded permission for a construction project.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 08:46 PM IST