Navi Mumbai: Congress demands cleanliness at power sub-station in Nerul

The power substation of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL) in Nerul has turned into a den of anti-social elements, alleged Vidya Bhandekar, Secretary of Navi Mumbai District Congress. She said that soon after the sunset, anti-social elements start gathering at these power distribution sub-stations and consume drugs and alcohol.

There are three power sub-stations at Sector 4 in Nerul. While handing over a complaint letter to the executive engineer of MSEDCL, Bhandekar demanded that the power stations should be maintained and kept well-lit after evening. “We have noticed couples entering the premises. This could be dangerous,” said Bhandekar. She added that MSEDCL officials can visit and check it.

During the visit, she was accompanied by a labour leader and president of Navi Mumbai INTUC Ravindra Sawant.

“Locals are suffering due to the substation’s poor condition. The substation doors are broken. In the evenings the people sit inside the substance and consume alcohol,” said Sawant.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 12:17 PM IST