Mira Bhayandar: Foundation stone laying ceremony of Dr. Ambedkar Sanskrutik Bhavan will be on Sunday

Plan of Dr. Ambedkar Sanskrutik Bhavan |

Mumbai: After Maratha and Warkari Bhavans, the ways to construct Dr Ambedkar Sanskrutik Bhavan in Mira Road are finally clear, as the state government’s social justice and special assistance department has given the go-ahead for it. Dr. Ambedkar's grandson, Anandraj Ambedkar, and the MoS in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, will lay the foundation stone for the construction on Sunday, November 20.

The building will be constructed in the Ghodbunder village area of Kashimira.

The project has been approved under the Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Samajik Vikas Yojana.

The Bhavan will include an auditorium, in which the life and works of Dr Ambedkar will be shown through modern technology; the building will also have an exhibition area, cafeteria, mini auditorium, memorial, halls for meditation and prayer sessions, seminars, and conferences.

It will also have an e-library

It will also have an e-library to showcase important incidents, articles, and books associated with the life of the iconic leader who is the principal architect of the Constitution of India, and a community hall that will be available free of charge for economically weak communities. The Rs 27 crore project will have three levels on a 3800 square-metre plot.

"As per the funding pattern, the state government will extend financial assistance of Rs. 15 crore, of which Rs. 1 crore will be spent from my area development funds, while the remaining expenses of Rs. 11 crore will be borne by the civic administration," said MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who has also done follow-up for the project for the past ten years.

The laying of the foundation stone ceremony will be followed by a live performance by well-known playback singer and folk artist, Nandesh Umap.

Quote

"According to the funding pattern, the state government will extend financial assistance of Rs. 15 crore, of which Rs. 1 crore will be spent from my area development funds, with the civic administration shouldering the remaining expenses of Rs. 11 crore," MLA Pratap Sarnaik said.