Mira Bhayandar: Fake cops rob elderly woman

The notorious Bol Bachan (term used for glib talkers) gang is striking at will in the twin-city, as the Thane (rural) cops continue to remain clueless and are groping in the dark.

A 73-year-old woman became the latest target of tricksters who posed as cops to rob her ornaments worth more than Rs.1.87 lakh. The incident was reported from the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road when the senior citizen was relieved of her gold bangles by two miscreants behind Wockhardt Hospital at around 7:30 am.

In her complaint, the senior citizen stated that two men posing as police personnel accosted her and said that it was not safe for her to move around wearing such expensive ornaments as a murder had taken place in the vicinity.

Under the pretext of helping her, the duo asked her to remove the gold bangles she was wearing. The senior citizen complied and the encounter ended with her being cheated of the ornaments.

A case under sections 170 and 420 of the IPC has been registered at the Naya Nagar police station against the unidentified imposters. Further investigations were underway. Several similar crimes have been reported in the region. It is suspected that the victims- mostly senior citizens hypnotically obeyed the commands and realized they were duped only when the imposters had fled from the spot.