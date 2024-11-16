Mira Bhayandar: Eight-Member Gang Robs 26-Year-Old Gym Trainer Of ₹13.5 Lakh At Knifepoint During Cryptocurrency Deal In Mira Road; Investigation Underway

Pixabay

Mira Bhayandar: A 26-year-old gym trainer who also deals in cryptocurrency trading was allegedly robbed of 13.50 lakh (INR) by an eight-member gang including six bike-borne men in Mira Road on Sunday night.

An offence under sections 310 (2) for dacoity and 311 (2) for robbery/dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused at the Mira Road police station on Wednesday.

About The Robbery

In his statement to the police, the gym trainer Aniket Singh (26) said that he required USDT (United States Department of the Treasury) cryptocurrency for which he came into contact with a person identified as Afaan through a common acquaintance.

Afaan claimed that he possessed 56,443 USDT which he wanted to sell at Rs 81 per unit. As decided, Afaan along with his colleague came to Mira Road in a car. Singh accompanied them and stopped near the S.K. Stone signal on Mira Road where he handed over the cash to Afaan. As he was counting the notes, six masked men on three bikes suddenly appeared near the car and threatened the occupants before fleeing with the money.

As Singh stepped out to chase the bikers, Afaan and his colleague allegedly started the car and fled from the spot. Although the police did not divulge any details, three people have been taken into custody for their suspected involvement in the crime, sources said. Further investigations were underway.