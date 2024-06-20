Mira-Bhayandar: Crimes By 'Bol-Bachachan' Gang On The Rise; Police Groping In Darkness | Representative Image

Members of a notorious gang, nicknamed the Bol-Bachchan’s (glib talkers) are striking at will in the twin-city. Less than a month after they robbed an elderly woman in Bhayandar, two members of the gang targeted a senior citizen and relieved him of gold ornaments worth Rs.80,000Kashimira on Wednesday. However, the police are still groping in the dark.

Notably, the gang which earlier used bikes or directly walked to accost their potential targets were moving around in a car sans number plate in this particular case. In his statement to the police the 69-year-old complainant- Lataru Navle -a Chandrapur -based pensioner who retired after working with a company engaged in mining operations, said that he had come to visit his son living in the Shanti Garden area of Mira Road. Navle was on his morning walk when a metallic coloured car (sans number plate) stopped near him on the stretch of road between Poonam Cluster and Hotel Royal Garden at around 7 am.

Details of the incident

The two occupants under the pretext of asking the road direction to Thane initially engaged him in a devotional discussion and gave him a Rs.500 note saying it was “prasad”. They later asked Navle to show them his gold chain and finger ring. An unsuspecting Navle complied and the encounter ended with him being robbed of the ornaments worth more than Rs.80,000. The miscreants wrapped the ornaments in a piece of paper but with a sleight of hand, had apparently removed the ornaments before returning it to Navle and driving away in their car.

A few minutes later when Navle opened the bundle, he was shocked to find the ornaments missing. Based on the complaint filed by Navle, an offence under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intent) of the IPC was registered at the Kashimira police station against the unidentified thieves. The MBVV police have appealed to citizens- especially women and senior citizens, to avoid having conversations with strangers.