Mira-Bhayandar: ED To Re-Summon Former MBMC Commissioner Dilip Dhole In Urban Land Scam Probe

The Enforcement Directorate is likely to re-summon Dilip Dhole, former commissioner of the Mira Bhayander Muncipal Corporation (MBMC) in connection with the urban land scam. The ED, which is investigating the money laundering angle of this multi-crore scam, had earlier summoned him. But, he did not turn up. Dhole is taking the stand that the summons was to whoever was holding the commissioner's post and not to him individually. However, this reasoning is unlikely to find favour with the ED, which is probing the specific role of several officials.

When contacted by FPJ, Dhole declined to make any statement. In fact, he maintained that he had not received any summons. He said whatever files are required by the ED can be had from the new commissioner of the MBMC. He said the new commissioner Sanjay Katkar will be replying to ED's queries.

Evasion of Public Statements

It appears that Dilip Dhole is avoiding making any public statements amidst the ED probe. When the Free Press Journal contacted Dilip Dhole, he responded by mentioning that he hadn't received any summons from the ED. These summons were intended for his time as the Commissioner of MBMC in connection with the ULC case. The ED had requested certain file records related to the case. As he is no longer in that position, the current Commissioner will be addressing the summons.When questioned about his removal from the post after receiving the summons, Dhole mentioned that it was an administrative decision made by the State Government. He expressed that he didn't wish to provide any comment on this matter. Asked about his removal as the MBMC commissioner, Dhole said it was the prerogative of the state government to transfer officials.

ACB Complaint Adds to Allegations

Meanwhile, it is learnt that last year, a complaint was filed against Dhole with the Pune unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) by one of his own releaitive.The complaint alleged that over the past few years, Mr Dhole allegedly misused his official position along with another person and accumulated wealth worth Rs 165 cr. The relative Bhagwan Chaudhari informed the Pune ACB that in the past six years alone Dhole and some his relatives had acquired properties worth Rs 150 cr.

An official of the ACB said the complaint was received in April last year. It was then forwarded to the Bureau's head office in Mumbai, which assigned the task of examining the detailed complaint to the Thane unit of the ACB. It is learnt that the Thane unit has already submitted a report of its findings to the headquarters. An official from Thane, who declined to share the findings, said ball was now in the court of the ACB's head office.

Wealth Accumulation Allegations

According to the complaint, a huge parcel of land was acquired in Thathawade village of Pune district and its current value was Rs 90 cr. and several other land parcels in Indapur taluka of Pune. There is also reference in the complaint about several flats in Empire Apartments in Kharghar.

According to the complaint filed by Bhagwan Sambhaji Chaudhar, who he claims to be a first cousin of Dhole, it is alleged that due to their association, he had suffered a loss of Rs 14 crore while developing a commercial project in Baramati. He claimed that Dhole had promised to back the project from behind the scenes.

Dhole has denied the allegations in the complaint, terming them baseless. He has clarified that the properties mentioned are not registered in his name. He asserts that his family relatives have their independent sources of income and have acquired their properties on their own. He also pointed out that since 2005, he has rarely visited his native place.Dilip Dhole further clarified that he and his wife, Sujata Dhole, who is also a government official, own a few parcels of land, which were inherited. He claimed that the complainant was a distant relative of his and that he had even filed a police complaint at Mira Road against him for using abusive language against his wife.

