Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Bolsters Sanitation Efforts With 20 New Auto Tipper Trucks For Garbage Collection

Mira Bhayandar: Boosting its sanitation initiatives, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has expanded its garbage collection capabilities by adding 20 new auto tipper trucks to its existing fleet. These tipper trucks, procured from Tata Motors, a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in India, were inaugurated by the newly appointed municipal commissioner and administrator, Sanjay Katkar, at the civic headquarters in Bhayandar on the occasion of the country's 77th Independence Day.

With a carrying capacity of eight cubic meters and separate compartments for wet and dry garbage, the newly added tipper trucks are equipped with auto hydraulic features and state-of-the-art On-Board Diagnostics (OBD II) technology. OBD II enables self-diagnosis to automatically identify errors in each of the control units integrated into the diesel-powered vehicle. This technology provides technicians with access to subsystem information for performance monitoring and necessary repair analysis.

The civic administration has devised an extensive plan to acquire 117 vehicles, including 33 refuse compactors and tipper trucks of varying capacities. Additionally, 32 mini bell garbage vans (ghanta-gaadi) will be used for efficient garbage disposal and door-to-door waste collection. The first batch of 24 new garbage collection vans was introduced in September 2022, consisting of 18 medium-sized and six large-sized vehicles with capacities to transport three and seven tonnes of garbage, respectively. The entire procurement is valued at Rs. 27 crore. Funding comes from a joint financial grant of Rs. 18 crore by the central and state governments under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), with the remaining amount covered by the MBMC.

The fleet will be managed by a private contractual agency recently appointed by the MBMC. This agency will handle the garbage collection process and transport it to waste processing facilities. Alongside industrial and biomedical waste totaling 8 to 10 tonnes, the twin-city generates approximately 550 metric tonnes of garbage daily. The introduction of these new resources aims to strengthen MBMC's daily cleaning operations, upgrade waste management systems, and reduce pollution levels, officials stated.

