Mira Bhayandar: Garbage transfer stations to boost MBMC's waste management

Mira Bhayandar: In an attempt to minimize the time and cost involved in the collection and transfer of waste, as well as generate income by recovering recyclable waste, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to set up garbage transfer stations in the twin-city.

The civic administration will set up two stations in the first phase. Shedding light on the mechanism of the garbage transfer stations, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ravi Pawar said, "Door-to-door waste collection vehicles will bring the segregated waste to the station, which will have a dedicated space (material recovery facility) for sorting recyclable dry waste into different categories. Following this, the trash will be transferred into capsules that will compact it to one-fourth of the original volume."

Around 450 metric tonnes of garbage are to be disposed of every day

Apart from eight to ten tonnes of industrial and biomedical waste, the civic administration is saddled with the daunting task of disposing of an overload of more than 450 metric tonnes of garbage from the twin-city every day. MBMC's sole waste processing unit is located in the Dhaavgi area of Uttan, nearly 14 km away from Kashimira. "The reduction in volume will not only save transportation costs of nearly 24 crore every year, but also reduce the space required for the scientific disposal of waste. This, apart from generating revenue from the material recovery facility," added Pawar.

Each transfer station will require a space of approximately one acre and will be equipped with six compactor capsules (with a 25 metric tonne capacity) and two conveyor belt lines, which will be purchased using the funds amounting to Rs. 20 crore sanctioned by the central government under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM). The garbage will be transported in a fully compacted condition without any smell or spillage along the way.