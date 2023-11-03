Mira-Bhayandar: Drug Peddler Caught With MD Worth ₹2.90 Lakh

Representational photo |

The central intelligence unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested a 39-year-old drug peddler with 29 grams of mephedrone (MD) in his possession on Thursday evening.

The patrolling team of the unit led by police inspector Rahul Raakh spotted a biker moving around in a suspicious manner on the road leading to Golden Nest in Bhayandar (East) at around 6:30 pm and intercepted him. However, the suspect who has been identified as Alkesh Mhaskar (39) failed to give satisfactory replies to the questions posed about his presence in the area, following which the team checked his belongings and found 29 grams MD, ₹36,600 cash, a mini weighing machine, spoon and small empty pouches indicating his involvement in drug peddling activities.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is pegged at ₹2.90 lakh, the police said. The bike worth ₹75,000 was also impounded by the police. While investigations are on to ascertain the source of the contraband, an offence under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered at the Navghar police station against the accused.

