Mira Bhayandar: Despite ban, MBMC defaces twin city with flex banners

In a clear violation of judicial directions and its own blanket ban, the public transport authority of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is itself on a defacement spree by installing scores of flex banners on electric poles and tree trunks across the twin city.

The banners mounted on wooden frames which are printed with bus route numbers are apparently an ad-hoc arrangement which are doubling up as makeshift bus stops for commuters. The arbitrarily installed boards are posing a serious threat to pedestrians and motorists.

This, at a time when the civic administration has been sending notices and filing police cases against those found to be installing banners and hoardings in public places.

In a move aimed at putting the brakes on the biggest eyesore, the BJP ruled MBMC had passed a resolution in the general body to roll back the system of giving permissions for putting up temporary flex banners and hoardings across the twin city from 1, October, 2018.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 06:21 PM IST