 Mira-Bhayandar: Delivery Man Held For Molesting Minor Girl In Kashimira
Mira-Bhayandar: Delivery Man Held For Molesting Minor Girl In Kashimira

Mira-Bhayandar: Delivery Man Held For Molesting Minor Girl In Kashimira

According to the police, a 25-year-old delivery man working for a well-known online food ordering and delivery platform was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 12-year-old girl at her tenement in Kashimira.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
The accused was held within 30 minutes after the police received a call about the incident on helpline number 112 on Thursday night | Suresh Golani

Mira Bhayandar: Amid the national outrage over the multiple cases of sexual assault on women and minor girls including the rape and murder of a doctor in a hospital in Kolkata and anger brewing in the state over the molestation of two school kids, yet another shocking incident of abuse of a minor girl has come to light in Kashimira.

According to the police, a 25-year-old delivery man working for a well-known online food ordering and delivery platform was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 12-year-old girl at her tenement in Kashimira.

Accused Had Fled The Spot After Spotting Girl's Father

According to the police the accused who has been identified as- Sharad Kanojiya (25) found the girl alone and sneaked into her house at around 12:30 pm on Thursday and molested the girl. The accused fled the spot after he apparently spotted the girl’s father approaching the tenement.

The matter was reported to the police on helpline number 112 only after the girl’s mother arrived home at around 11:14 pm. Police personnel from the Kashimira police station under the supervision of senior police inspector- Rajendra Kamble immediately reached the spot and after conducting investigations caught the accused who was found sleeping in his tenement (in the vicinity of the girl’s house) within a span of 30 minutes.

Case Registered

Apart from slapping relevant sections of the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act, 2012, an offence under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment) and 333 (house trespass with the intention of committing an offense) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 has been registered against the accused, said Kamble.

Meanwhile the accused was remanded to police custody after he was produced before the court on Thursday. While the girl has four siblings her father works as a painter and mother is employed as a cook at an eatery. Further investigations were underway.

