Mira- Bhayandar Shocker: 45-Year-Old Man Arrested And Booked Under POCSO For Sexually Assaulting 4-Year-Old In His Chicken Shop

Irate Mob Had Ransacked the Meat Shop of Accused Owner, Rumour Mongers on Cop Radar. | FPJ

In an outrageous incident which sparked tension in Bhayandar, the Navghar police have arrested a 45-year-old man for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl at his chicken shop in the Ramdev Park area of Mira Road on Sunday night.

The accused identified as Mohammed Daraj alias Imran (45) runs Maharashtra Chicken and Meat Shop near the municipal stadium in Ramdev Park. He had sexually assaulted the four-year-old daughter of his neighbour on 7, April and issued death threats if she revealed about the incident to her parents.

The Terrified Girl Breaks Her Silence On The Sexual Abuse

The terrified girl remained silent for a few days but finally revealed the ordeal to her father after she started suffering from intense abdominal pain. Her father confided about the incident to one of his friends. The news spread like wildfire following which a huge mob gathered and ransacked the shop of the accused before handing him over to the police after a sound thrashing.

The Accused Booked Under POCSO Act

The accused was arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Tension prevailed in the area till late in the night, as hundreds of communally charged people gathered outside the police station shouting slogans while demanding death penalty for the accused.

Police Takes Stern Action Against The Accused

This despite assurance by the police officials of taking stern action against the accused who was remanded to police custody till 20, April after he was produced before the court on Monday. Security has been beefed up and patrolling intensified in the region by the police who have appealed citizens not to forward or post any kind of messages which could end up disturbing the law and order situation in the twin-cities. The police have also warned of strict action against rumour mongers.