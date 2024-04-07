 Mumbai Shocker: 19- Year Old Boy Arrested For Raping And Impregnating 15- Year Old Friend In Andheri
After raping the girl, the accused threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
A 19-year-old has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his school friend and impregnating her. According to the Andheri police, the accused and the 15-year-old girl live in Anna Wadi, Andheri East, and know each other very well. The duo also goes to the same night school where the accused is in class 10 and the victim in class 8. They frequently commuted together and developed a close friendship.

article-image

Accused Threaten Victim After Sexual Assault

After raping the girl, the accused threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone. The crime came to light after the victim's mother took her to a doctor, who confirmed that she was two-and-a-half months pregnant. Subsequently, the girl's parents lodged a complaint, leading to the arrest of the accused on April 4.

Accused Booked Under Various Sections

He has been booked under provisions 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act as well as the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The court remanded him into police custody till April 10. 

