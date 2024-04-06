Pakistan Horror: 13-Year-Old Boy Raped Inside Mosque While Learning Quran During Ramzan In Muzaffargarh

13-Year-Old Boy Raped Inside Mosque While Learning Quran During Ramzan | Pixabay

Muzaffargarh: In a horrific incident which came to light from Pakistan, a minor boy was raped inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramzan. Ramzan is a sacred month for all the Muslims around the world and all the Muslims refrain themselves from doing anything wrong during the entire month. However, the shameful incident which occurred in Pakistan has shamed the entire Muslim community in the neighbouring country.

There are reports that the boy was observing Itikaf and was also learning the Quran inside the mosque. The incident reportedly occurred inside a mosque located in Kot Addus city's Sanawan Bukhi Chowk in Muzaffargarh. There are reports that the accused was also observing Itikaf during the holy month of Ramzan in the same mosque when the heinous act occurred.

About The Incident

There are reports that the 28-year-old man was raping the 13-year-old boy inside the mosque when the cleric of the mosque caught him. However, the accused fled the spot when the cleric saw him performing the shameful act. The cleric of the mosque said that the accused fled the spot while he was threatening him with dire consequences for his act.

Accused Arrested

There are reports that the people of the mosque approached the police and registered a complaint against the accused, after which the police swung into action and arrested the accused. The victim was sent for medical examination and the police are awaiting report to take further action in connection with the matter.

About Itikaf

'Itikaf' is holy ritual which is observed during the month of Ramzan. Muslims isolate themselves from the world for a certain period of time inside a mosque. The sole intention of the ritual is to dedicate their time for the worship of Allah. However, the incident which has occurred during the holy month of Ramzan and that too while practising a holy ritual has ashamed the entire country and the Muslim community.