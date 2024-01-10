US: Female Teacher Arrested On Rape Charges After Having S*x With Student, Boy's Father Also Booked For Condoning Relationship

Hailey Nichelle Clifton-Carmack | Garden Ridge Police Department

A female teacher in the US has been slapped with rape charges for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student. The police also booked the student's father for allegedly backing his sexual relationship with his teacher. The accused teacher has been identified as 26-year-old Hailey Nichelle Clifton-Carmack. Hailey, who worked at Laquey High School in the US state of Missouri, was arrested while fleeing to a home in Texas' Garden Ridge last week.

According to court documents, a fellow student had come to know about the relationship between Hailey and her student and reported this to the school's resource officer in December last year. Subsequently, the police department was notified. The witnessed told the cops that his classmate had sex with Hailey in the “driveway” of the witness’s home. He also showed pictures of his classmate with scratches on his back, which he claimed, were caused by the teacher. The witness further claimed that Hailey recently divorced her husband because of her relationship with his classmate.

Teacher Denies Allegations

The cops questioned Hailey in December last, however, she dismissed all allegations. Later, they checked her mobile phone. The text messages exchanged between Hailey and her student confirmed that they were in relationship. Meanwhile, Hailey had left Missouri and moved to Texas. Subsequently, an arrest warrant was issued and she was taken into custody.

Reacting to the matter, Laquey Superintendent Kent Stoumbaugh released a statement sating that the accused teacher had not been on school grounds since last December when the allegations were first brought to light. "We strive to ensure that every individual is treated with respect, kindness and fairness, so that all feel safe, secure and welcomed in our schools," Stoumbaugh said.

Student's Father Knew About His Relationship

During the investigation, it also came to light that the student's father, Mark Creighton, knew about his relationship with Hailey. He was subsequently arrested and booked on charges of endangering the welfare of a child.