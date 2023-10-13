Mira-Bhayandar: Daylight Shootout Bid At Bakery In Kashimira. Close Shave For Staffers As Shooter’s Gun Fails To Fire; Watch

Screen grab of the purported video of the incident showing the unidentified man pointing a revolver at staffers of a bakery shop in Mira-Bhayandar on Friday. | FPJ

Luck was on the side of staffers of a bakery in Kashimira as an unidentified man who tried to shoot them dead, could not do so as his revolver jammed and he fled the spot on Friday morning. The motive behind this daring daylight shootout bid is not yet known.

According to the police the incident was reported on Friday morning at 10 am from an outlet of International Baking Company located in the busy Kashimira Junction area. An unidentified man wearing a helmet walked into the bakery and pointed a revolver on the staffers. However, despite several attempts, the revolver failed to fire, following which the shooter fled the spot.

The entire sequence of events has been captured in the closed-circuit tele-vision (CCTV) cameras installed in the bakery. Senior police officials including DCP ( Zone I)-Jayant Bajbale immediately reached the spot and inspected the crime scene.

Watch the video here:

Bakery located near Kashimira police station

Notably, the bakery is located just a stone's throw away from the Kashimira police station raising a serious question mark on the law and order situation of the twin-city.

Special teams scanning CCTV footage

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have formed special teams who are scanning CCTV footage installed at the crime spot and possible getaway routes to track the accused and ascertain the motive behind the shootout bid.