 Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Trace 50 Stolen/Missing Mobile Phones Worth Over ₹8 Lakh, Return It To Owners
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: Cops Trace 50 Stolen/Missing Mobile Phones Worth Over ₹8 Lakh, Return It To Owners

Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Trace 50 Stolen/Missing Mobile Phones Worth Over ₹8 Lakh, Return It To Owners

A police team collected data of stolen/missing mobile phones by using the central equipment identity register (CEIR) portal and traced the locations of handsets on the virtue of international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) numbers, supported by electronic surveillance.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
article-image
Image used for representational purpose only |

The Naya Nagar police in Mira Road have recovered 50 mobile phones, which were lost-in-transit /missing for past more than a year. The collective value of the mobile phones, which is pegged at Rs 8.5 lakh, was returned to their rightful owners after due verifications in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Prakash Gaikwad on Tuesday.

A police team collected data of stolen/missing mobile phones by using the central equipment identity register (CEIR) portal and traced the locations of handsets on the virtue of international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) numbers, supported by electronic surveillance.

A citizen-centric portal launched by the Central government under the aegis of the department of telecommunications (DOT), CEIR is proving to be a crucial asset for the police in tracing such devices across pan-India telecom networks. In case any person tries to use the blocked mobile phone, its traceability is generated.

Once the stolen/lost mobile phone is found it can be unblocked on the portal for its normal use by the rightful owners, officials said.

Read Also
Mira- Bhayandar: Notorious Thief Who Broke Into Mobile Shop Robbing High- End Phones; Arrested In...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Trace 50 Stolen/Missing Mobile Phones Worth Over ₹8 Lakh, Return It To Owners

Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Trace 50 Stolen/Missing Mobile Phones Worth Over ₹8 Lakh, Return It To Owners

NCB Goa Busts Drug Trafficking Network: 2 Friends Arrested with Methamphetamine Worth ₹53 Lakh

NCB Goa Busts Drug Trafficking Network: 2 Friends Arrested with Methamphetamine Worth ₹53 Lakh

Maha Vikas Aghadi Offered 5 Seats To Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut

Maha Vikas Aghadi Offered 5 Seats To Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut

Mobile Store Thief With ‘Skinny Skills’ Caught In Delhi Hideout

Mobile Store Thief With ‘Skinny Skills’ Caught In Delhi Hideout

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Rape Accused; Questions Credibility Of Victim's Claims

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Rape Accused; Questions Credibility Of Victim's Claims