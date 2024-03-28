Mira- Bhayandar: Notorious Thief Who Broke Into Mobile Shop Robbing High- End Phones; Arrested In Delhi

Less than a week after he broke into a mobile store in Bhayandar and fled with high-end phones worth more than Rs. 16.71 lakh, the 29-year-old thief was arrested from New Delhi by personnel from the crime branch unit (Zone I) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police.

Break- In Reported In Bhayandar

The break-in was reported on 21 March from J.J. Mobile Stores in Bhayandar (west). The thief had gained access into the locked shop by cutting the rear window grill and decamped with 24 high-end mobile phones of brands including-Apple and Samsung.

Charges Against The Thief

The owner learnt about the theft when he came to open the shop in the morning. An offence under sections 380 (theft), 454 (break-in) and 457 (house trespass by night in order to commit offence) of the IPC was registered at the Bhayandar police station against the unidentified thief. The crime branch unit led by police inspector-Aviraj Kurhade was roped in to conduct parallel investigations in the case. On the virtue of visuals captured by the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and inputs provided by informers, the team managed to ascertain the identity of the accused as-Feroze Khan alias Monu (29)- a resident of Bandra.

Thief Flees Bhayandar To UP, Nabbed In Delhi With Stolen Phones Worth Rs. 14.56 Lakh

“Immediately after committing the theft, the accused fled to his native village in Uttar Pradesh. We sourced his address and our team reached his home in Akbarabad village located in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. However, before our team could reach he had fled to New Delhi.

With the help of our local counterparts, our team nabbed him in New Delhi.” said Kurhade. The police recovered 22 out of the 24 stolen mobile phones which Feroze had hidden at his relative’s place in New Delhi. The value of the recovered mobile phones is pegged at Rs.14.56 lakh.

Serial Burglar's Modus Operandi Unveiled By Police

Investigations revealed the involvement of the accused in a similar break-in which he had committed at a coaching class on 16, March. Owing to his slim and flexible body, Feroze easily managed to enter shops through small windows, police said. Further investigations were under way.