Mira Bhayandar: Cops raid hookah den in club, 34 held

In continuance with their action against illegal and immoral activities in the twin-cities, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate raided a club which doubled up as a hookah joint in Bhayandar on Thursday.

According to the police, following specific information about use of nicotine and tobacco laced hookah being served by Blue Moon Club- a hotel operating from the Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (east)- a police team from the Navghar police station led by Senior Police Inspector- Milind Desai under the instructions of ACP- Vilas Sanap raided the premises.

Apart from other incriminating material, the team seized hookah pots and tobacco-laced flavours. While the operator and staffers of the establishment were taken into custody for facilitating the illegal activities, nearly 34 soliciting customers were also rounded up and booked, said the police.