 Mira-Bhayandar: Cops nab three mobile & chain-snatchers who used stolen auto-rickshaws to evade detection
The trio who have been identified as- Irshad Abdul Rauf Ansari (30), Mohsin Mehmood Khan (26) and Shahid Akhtar Ansari (27)- all residents of Bhiwandi had changed their modus operandi

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 08:43 PM IST
The Kashimira police have arrested three men for their involvement in a spate of mobile and chain-snatching cases in the region. The suspects, all residents of Bhiwandi, have been identified as Irshad Abdul Rauf Ansari (30), Mohsin Mehmood Khan (26) and Shahid Akhtar Ansari (27).

After the crackdown by the police on bike-borne chain and mobile snatchers, a group of thieves changed their modus operandi. They had started using stolen auto-rickshaws to commit crimes in Mira-Bhayandar area. 

After a case of mobile snatching was reported from the Don Bosco School lane in Kashimira, DCP (Zone I)- Jayant Bajbale directed the crime detection team to intensify vigil and keep an eye on suspiciously moving auto-rickshaws. 

Accused confessed to their crime

The team detained three suspects who were found roaming in an auto-rickshaw on the Hatkesh Road. Upon searching the vehicle, the team found a sack containing 27 stolen mobile phones. After sustained interrogations, Irshad Abdul Rauf Ansari, Mohsin Mehmood Khan and Shahid Akhtar Ansari confessed to their crime. While Irshad and Mohsin worked as mason and porter during the day, Shahid is an auto-rickshaw driver. 

Investigations revealed that the trio had stolen the auto-rickshaw which they used to commit crime. An offence under section 392 (robbery) has been registered against the trio.

The police are trying to trace the owners of the stolen mobile phones. 

