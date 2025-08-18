Despite Safety Claims, Mumbai Sees 26% Rise In Rape Cases And Alarming Surge In Crimes Against Women

Representative Image

Mumbai: Despite claims that Mumbai is safe for women and girls, crime statistics for the first half of 2025 reveal an alarming rise in sexual assault cases against women and minors, including rape, molestation, obscene acts, and kidnapping.

Sharp Rise in Crimes Against Women

Police statistics show a 26% increase in rape cases, with 602 crimes reported in 2025 compared to 478 in the same period of 2024. Incidents of outraging the modesty of women rose by 10.7%, from 1,169 in 2024 to 1,294 in 2025. Cases of intended insult to the modesty of women and girls increased by 27.5%, from 345 in 2024 to 440 in 2025.

The most concerning trend is the surge in crimes targeting minors. Sexual assault and exploitation of young children are rising daily, as they are easy targets. Of the 602 rape cases reported until June 2025, 308 involved minor girls, compared to 284 in 2024. The police solved 96% of POCSO rape cases this year, but 13 culprits remain at large. Molestation cases under the POCSO Act involving minors rose by 11.8%, from 297 in 2024 to 332 in 2025. Eve-teasing cases under POCSO nearly doubled, with 21 crimes reported in 2025, a 75% increase from 12 in 2024.

Over 70% of perpetrators in crimes against women and minors are known to the victims—family members, relatives, friends, neighbors, or acquaintances—while 25-30% are strangers committing crimes in public places or during travel.

Kidnapping of girls and women increased by 21.2%, from 594 cases in 2024 to 720 in 2025. Of these, 716 involved minors, a 20.9% rise from 592 cases in 2024. Police note that most kidnapping cases involve minors lured into marriage.

To curb sexual assault, strict legal action and maximum punishment for the accused are essential. Awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, and residential areas, where child abuse is prevalent, are critical, alongside educating parents.

Safety measures

For women’s safety, special mobile vans with women officers patrol roads, supported by Women Charlie Beat Marshals and a dedicated helpline, 103. Women’s cells in every po lice station handle complaints, counseling cells support victims of serious crimes like gang rape, anti-women abuse cells operate, and programmes like Police Didi are implemented.