Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Disguised As Villagers Nab Robbery Mastermind In UP

Mira Bhayandar: Police personnel attached to the crime branch unit (Zone I) disguised as villagers and camped at a village in Bihar for more than a week to nab the prime accused in connection with a case of an armed robbery bid at a gold ornament showroom in Mira Road. The incident was reported from Kothari Jewellers located in the RNA Broadway area of Mira Road at around 4 pm on May 27, 2023.

Two men posing as customers walked into the showroom pretending to buy a gold ring. Both were wearing masks. The owner Mohit Kothari was alone at the showroom. After confirming that there was no one else around, one of the robbers whipped out a revolver in an apparent attempt to frighten Kothari. However, Kothari managed to get hold of a rod and put up a stiff resistance, prompting the duo to flee the scene with his mobile phone.

Police dressed as villagers nabbed both accused

While one of the accused Akash Manoj Gupta (25) was arrested from a lodge in Mira Road, the mastermind identified as Shivam Santosh Gupta alias Ashutosh Kumar (30) was absconding. Investigations conducted by the crime branch team led by police inspector Aviraj Kurhade, learnt that Kumar had planned to marry on June 11 at his hamlet in Khilwa village in Guthani Block of Siwan district in Bihar. The team immediately left for Bihar and camped near his house disguised as villagers.

Accused confesses

However, Kumar failed to turn up. On the virtue of electronic surveillance, it was learnt that Kumar had fled to Uttar Pradesh, following which the team apprehended him from the Salempur Bazaar area of Deoria. Kumar confessed to attempting the robbery to fund the expenses of his marriage. The police team also recovered the mobile phone.