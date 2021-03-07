Vasai: Cops pose as steel traders to nab robber

Less than a week after he and his accomplices robbed steel plates worth lakhs to rupees from the steel processing unit of his former employer in Vasai, the accused landed into the custody of the Valiv police. Interestingly, the investigating officials posed as traders to nab the accused who has been identified as-Manoj Kumar Kalicharan Saroj.

According to the police, the accused had used duplicate keys to gain access into the premises of the processing unit in Nidhi Industrial Estate located in the Bhutpada area of Vasai and decamped with 42 steel plates. Following a complaint registered by the unit owner, a crime detection team from the Valiv police station led by Senior Police Inspector- Vilas Chougle and Police Inspector- Chandrakant Sarode, under the supervision of DCP (Zone III)- Prashant Waghunde started investigations into the case.