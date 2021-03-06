Mira Bhayandar: Cops nab silver trader who used air-gun to pull off Rs 17 lakh heist

Less than 72 hours after a single handed armed dacoity was reported from a jewellery making unit in Bhayandar, the Navghar police claimed to have cracked the case and arrested the robber for his involvement in the daring daylight crime. The accused, who is said to be a native of West Bengal turned out to be a jeweler who dealt in ornaments made out of silver.
The darling daylight crime which was reported from Ravina Gold located in the the Navghar area of Bhayandar (East) on 1, March, had not only left local traders a worried lot, but the armed heist also posed a serious question mark on patrolling arrangements put in place by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate. Pretending to be a customer, the accused walked into the jewellery making unit at around 4 pm.
After picking up a conversation in context to the price of gold and making charges with the owner’s brother- Telaram Modi, the accused suddenly whipped out a revolver and fled with gold worth Rs. 15.75 lakh, cash amounting Rs. 1.7 lakh and Telaram’s mobile phone worth Rs. 4,000. The entire sequence of events was captured in the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras installed in the crime scene and possible getaway routes, on the basis of which the investigating team quizzed several auto-rickshaw drivers in the Navghar- Nallasopara belt and finally zeroed in on the accused.
After rounds of sustained interrogation the accused confessed to the crime which he committed after conducting a detailed recce of the establishment. He had used an air-gun to threaten the owner’s brother. Apart from the air-gun, the police also recovered the entire stolen booty from the possession of the accused who has been booked under section 392 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act.