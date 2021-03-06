Mira Bhayandar: Cops nab silver trader who used air-gun to pull off Rs 17 lakh heist

Less than 72 hours after a single handed armed dacoity was reported from a jewellery making unit in Bhayandar, the Navghar police claimed to have cracked the case and arrested the robber for his involvement in the daring daylight crime. The accused, who is said to be a native of West Bengal turned out to be a jeweler who dealt in ornaments made out of silver.

The darling daylight crime which was reported from Ravina Gold located in the the Navghar area of Bhayandar (East) on 1, March, had not only left local traders a worried lot, but the armed heist also posed a serious question mark on patrolling arrangements put in place by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate. Pretending to be a customer, the accused walked into the jewellery making unit at around 4 pm.