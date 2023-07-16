Mira-Bhayandar: Construction Of Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road Finally On Track | file pic

After extended delays, the construction work for the much awaited Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road (DBLR) will finally see the light of the day as the bidding process to appoint a contractor is into its final stages. The tenders for this key infrastructure project which were floated last year, envisages a design-and-built contract and carries an estimated price tag of around ₹3,186 crore.

However, owing to the requirement to be innovatively designed to pass through mangrove patches, salt pans and creeks, the bidders had been raising queries on various technical aspects which led to multiple extensions in the deadline, officials said.

Work orders for the link road to be issued next month

With three renowned constructions in fray, the work orders for the DBLR is expected to be released next month. “The tender process is in its final stages. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will lay the foundation stone for the DBLR project next month.” informed Sarnaik who has mooted a proposal to extend the link road till Vasai-Virar.

Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road

A vital link proposed to ease connectivity, the DBLR will also provide an alternative to declutter the heavy traffic congestion witnessed at the Dahisar Toll Plaza, where northbound vehicles move towards Vasai, Virar, Palghar and Gujarat via the western express highway which further extends as national highway (NH:48). The DBLR will originate near Kandarpada Metro Station and go up to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose municipal ground on the Uttan Road in Bhayandar(west).

The proposed elevated road will be around six km long, out of which 1.5 kms and four kms will fall under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) respectively. The elevated bridge will be 45-m wide and built on stilts. The project is being implemented by the BMC with assistance from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).