Mira Bhayandar: Congress resolves to go solo in MBMC Polls 2022

The Congress party, which is one of the alliance partner in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, has resolved to go alone in the elections to the 95 wards of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) scheduled to be held next year.
Former legislator and working president of the state Congress unit- Muzaffar Hussain on Monday made it clear that his party would contest the municipal elections on the virtue of its own strength. His remark came a day after sitting legislator - Geeta Jain (an independent MLA who has joined the Shiv Sena) targeted the local Congress leadership for their failure in facilitating the benefits of government schemes meant for the welfare and betterment of the minority communities.
Jain was speaking at a function in which some locals from the Muslim dominated Naya Nagar area in Mira Road joined the Shiv Sena.
“First of all, those who entered the Sena are either illegally operating hawkers dotting the roads or local goons who collect hafta from them. These are people who create nuisance for local residents and our corporators have been striving to end the menace. Secondly, the independent legislator, despite jumping into the Sena bandwagon, continues to be a corporator of the BJP-which rules the MBMC where corruption is at its peak. Instead of creating rifts, the legislator and her colleagues who are in power should concentrate on bringing funds for welfare of all weaker and minority sections, which we did during our tenure and continue to do so with our own funds . While standing by developmental works, the Congress has been opposing and fighting corruption in the MBMC. ” said Hussain.
It was being asserted that the MVA tie-up comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, would fight together to give a tough challenge to the BJP in all upcoming local body elections. However, like Mira-Bhayandar and other cities, the local Congress leadership of Mumbai has also resolved to go solo in the upcoming BMC elections slated for 2020, bringing respite for the BJP.