Mira Bhayandar: Congress resolves to go solo in MBMC Polls 2022

The Congress party, which is one of the alliance partner in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, has resolved to go alone in the elections to the 95 wards of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) scheduled to be held next year.

Former legislator and working president of the state Congress unit- Muzaffar Hussain on Monday made it clear that his party would contest the municipal elections on the virtue of its own strength. His remark came a day after sitting legislator - Geeta Jain (an independent MLA who has joined the Shiv Sena) targeted the local Congress leadership for their failure in facilitating the benefits of government schemes meant for the welfare and betterment of the minority communities.

Jain was speaking at a function in which some locals from the Muslim dominated Naya Nagar area in Mira Road joined the Shiv Sena.