Navi Mumbai: RPI(A) to contest on eight seats for NMMC election, says Ramdas Athawale

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) will contest on eight seats in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation election, likely to take place in May 2021. Ramdas Athawale, president of RPI (A) and Minister of State of Social Justice and Empowerment said that there will be an alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in NMMC election along with other civic bodies in the MMR area.

Athawale was speaking at the party’s function in Vashi on Sunday and confirmed that the RPI (A) and the BJP will contest the NMMC election together. “We have given a list of 25 seats to the BJP wherein the RPI (A) will contest on eight seats in the NMMC election,” said Athawale.

Earlier, the deputy mayor of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) Bhai Jagdish Gaikwad from RPI (A) had informed the media that the party will also contest the civic election. In the past, the party could not win even a single seat.

Athawale said that the RPI(A) has played an important role in solving issues of slums in Navi Mumbai. “RPI (A) has agitated from time to time to provide permanent houses to the slum dwellers in Navi Mumbai,” said Athawale. He also appealed to show the strength of the party in Navi Mumbai in the upcoming municipal election.