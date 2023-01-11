Mira-Bhayandar: C-60 commandos on all-India bike ride to honour martyrs

Mira-Bhayandar: Five commandos attached to the elite C-60 wing of the Maharashtra Police are on a nationwide bike rally to highlight and honour the heroics and supreme sacrifice of braveheart martyrs from Gadchiroli and other Maoist-affected regions in the state.

Kishore Khobragade, Ajinkya Ture, Rohit Gongale, Deva Adole and Rahul Jadhav started their journey on four bikes from their headquarters in Gadchiroli on Dec 25, 2022. Their 45,000 km all-India expedition is divided into four segments – Northern, Western, Southern and North Eastern. After completing the first leg by traversing through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, the commandos who entered Mumbai were welcomed and felicitated by police officers Swapan Biswas and Tikaram Thatkar at Kashimira on Wednesday morning.

Briefing the media about their mission, Mr Khobragade said, “We are on a mission to highlight the achievements and supreme sacrifices of the Gadchiroli police's braveheart commandos, especially the C-60 unit.” He also thanked his seniors including Superintendent of Police (SP) Neelotpal, additional SP (operations) Anuj Tare and additional SP (administration) Kumar Chinta for extending their support and help for the expedition.

“During our expedition, we interact and share our experiences with the media, civilians, members of the armed forces and police personnel about C-60's mission to free Gadchiroli district of Naxal-activities while facing life-threatening risks. When a jawan becomes a martyr, his whole family is affected and we need to stand by them as brothers,” Mr Adole said, adding that their martyrdom not only fortifies the force's resolve but keeps inspiring it to uproot the very base of terrorism.

Consistently displaying unparalleled courage and valour, the C-60 commandos have operational advantages compared to other units of the state police, such as faster manoeuvring and a greater ability to converse with the local population.