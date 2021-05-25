Mira Bhayandar: BJP asks MBMC to blacklist contractor who hired minors for de-silting work, stop payments

Bhayandar, May 25: Taking a serious note of the incident in which minors were found to be hired for nullah de-silting work in Mira Road, the BJP has demanded the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to terminate the work order awarded to the contractor and blacklist the company with immediate effect.

This apart from stopping further payments to the company. Notably, the BJP itself rules the civic body single handedly.

In his letter to the municipal commissioner, leader of house- Prashant Dalvi (BJP) has sought immediate action against the contractor for brazenly violating the contract terms.

“Employing minors to carry out nullah de-silting work is a grievous offence. The civic administration should also register an offence against the contractor. Concerned officers who are supposed to supervise the work are equally responsible for such violations and should also be punished.” said Dalvi.

Based on a complaint filed by MNS leader-Haresh Sutar, the police had rescued five minor children from a de-silting site in the Vinay Nagar area of Mira Road.

“The site supervisor and the contractor have been arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the IPC, amended sections of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and Juvenile Justice Act. Further investigations were underway,” said Senior Police Inspector- Sanjay Hazare.

Last year, the MBMC had imposed a fine amounting Rs. 4.64 lakh on the contractor for not providing needed safety gear to workers. There are around 155 major and minor nullahs in the twin-city which measure up to more than 240 km, however the contractors have always been on the radar for shoddy de-silting work, which leads to severe water logging in several parts of the twin-city.