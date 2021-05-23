Bhayander: Hit by Cyclone Tauktae, homeless residents of crashed building seek MBMC aid

“We will try to fulfill the demands one by one and minimize the woes of the affected families as soon as possible.” said Dhole. Shiv Sena legislator- Geeta Jain also met the district collector and the guardian minister seeking a relief package for the families who were rendered homeless due to the natural calamity. The third floor balcony collapsed on the second and first floor leading to debris blocking the staircase and entrance to around 39 flats in the four-storey structure which was nearly three decades old. 36 flats were occupied at the time of incident.

Fortunately, no one was injured, even as 72 trapped residents were safely rescued by the fire brigade personnel. Barely 24 hours after the incident, the MBMC pulled down the entire structure to prevent any untoward incident owing to its rickety state. It has been alleged that the residents were not allowed to remove their belongings as the MBMC hastily razed the structure. The incident has yet again highlighted the rigid Coastal Regulation Zone norms which has made redevelopment of rickety structures next to impossible.