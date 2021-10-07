Mira Bhayandar: Auto driver among duo held for running sex racket in Kashimira, one woman rescued

Sleuths of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit attached to the Bhayandar wing of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have busted yet another high-profile sex racket in Kashimira.

Two people including a female pimp and an auto-driver who facilitated the immoral trade by ferrying the girls to local lodges have been arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

However, the masterminds of the racket who used social media platforms and online web portals to lure their clientele under the guise of escort services are still at large.

One woman who was allegedly forced into prostitution was rescued from the clutches of the racketeers. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Senior Police Inspector - Sampatrao Patil deputed a decoy customer to establish contact with the pimps.

After striking the deal, the decoy informed the police who laid a trap and apprehended the duo including a female pimp and an auto-driver when they came to facilitate the rendezvous in the Pandurang Wadi area of Kashimira.

While a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) against the arrested duo, the rescued woman was sent to a rehabilitation centre. The police have launched a manhunt to nab three people who operated the sex racket.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 05:07 PM IST