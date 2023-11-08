Mira Bhayandar: As Air Quality Dips, MBMC in Action Mode to Curb Pollution | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is in combat mode to curb air pollution, which has reached alarming levels in the twin-city. In a high-level meeting chaired by Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Katkar, a set of fresh guidelines was issued on Wednesday.

The action followed directives issued to the central and state pollution control boards and all municipal corporations across the state by the Mumbai High Court, which has taken suo-moto cognizance of the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the same issue.

Mist cannon in action | FPJ

MBMC officials inspecting construction site | FPJ

Guidelines issued by MBMC

The guidelines issued by MBMC’s town planning department include measures such as erecting high metal sheets around construction projects and ready-mix plants (RMC), enclosing buildings with green net or tarpaulin, and continuous use of water sprinkler systems to minimize their impact on air quality. This is in addition to directing construction sites to ensure that construction materials are ferried in covered vehicles (having valid pollution under control certificates), mandatory installation of sensor-based air quality devices, and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to monitor dust pollution and track the movement of vehicles, which should be equipped with GPS trackers. There should also be an enclosed area for carrying out grinding, cutting, drilling, sawing, and trimming work supported by a proper water fogging system, and provision of vehicle tire-washing facilities at all exit points.

“Special squads have been deployed to monitor construction activities; those found breaching the rules will face stop work notices and other penal actions in adherence to the due process of law,” said Civic Chief Sanjay Katkar. The rules also state that construction materials and debris should not be dumped on public roads, footpaths, and open areas. In addition to mechanical sweeping machines to clean reinforced cement concrete (RCC) roads, the civic administration has also deployed two truck-mounted and five trolley-mounted mist spray cannons at hotspots, especially those with heavy traffic movement. Dust clouds billow causing heavy air pollution every time a vehicle passes by."