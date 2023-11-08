Navi Mumbai: PMC To Bank On Dust Control Machines To Combat Air Pollution

Representational image |

Mumbai: To address air pollution in Panvel, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken a proactive step by proposing the acquisition of two dust control machines. This proposal has already been submitted to the state government for approval. Civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh confirmed this development and emphasized the machines' potential to reduce dust in the city significantly.

With more than 70 stone quarries and ongoing infrastructure projects throughout Navi Mumbai, the air quality in the city has deteriorated rapidly after the monsoon season, with industrial activities in Taloja exacerbating the problem.

Cost of one machine pegged at 65 lakh

Municipal Commissioner Deshmukh announced that the corporation has put together a proposal to acquire two machines designed to clean roads with water, effectively mitigating dust buildup. The municipality aims to purchase one of these machines for Rs 65 lakh, and the proposal has been forwarded to the government. The high levels of air pollution in Panvel necessitate immediate action.

Residents of the Taloja area have been severely affected by air pollution, leading the civic body to pursue the establishment of a health centre in the vicinity. Residents are advised to keep their windows closed not only at night but also during the day to minimize exposure to dust particles, which have been accumulating indoors.

Construction continues unabated in Taloja

In Taloja alone, the construction of more than 50,000 houses is ongoing, and despite citizens' complaints to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB, there has been no permanent solution. MPCB officials visit the area in response to complaints but haven't been able to find a lasting resolution, according to residents.

Deputy Commissioner Vaibhav Vidhate from PMC has prepared a report to address the escalating dust pollution issue. The municipality has also gathered data on the number of vehicles involved and their cleaning capacity in terms of road length per hour. Based on this information, steps are being taken to combat the problem.

