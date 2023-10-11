Navi Mumbai: Uran Tops Air Pollution Charts; Greens Fear Severe Health Issues In Future

Uran tops the charts in air pollution | Wikipedia

Navi Mumbai: With the withdrawal of the monsoon, the air pollution is back in the satellite city as Uran ranked top in the highest pollution level in the country. For the last three consecutive days, the pollution level of Uran has been above 200 which is unhealthy for all groups of citizens.

In the last week of September, the air quality deteriorated and the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 196 at 8.30 AM on September 28. Uran was followed by Begusarai, Tuticorin and Gurgaon while Pune ranked 5.

However, the AQI recorded 348, and 232 on October 9 and 10 respectively which was the highest in the country. AQI up to 50 is considered to be good, 50-100 moderate, 101-150 unhealthy for sensitive groups, and 150-200 unhealthy for all, as per the World Health Organisation norms.

Greens appeal to government to take adequate measures

Raising concerns over the deteriorating air quality in Uran and other parts of Navi Mumbai, environmentalists have appealed to the government to take corrective measures such as sprinkling water at construction and quarry sites to prevent dust particles from filling the air.

There are multiple reasons for the sudden rise in air pollution. “With the withdrawal of the monsoon, dry dust has taken over the surroundings. In addition, massive construction is in progress for the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the road and highway expansion and the various redevelopment projects,” said B N Kumar, director of the NatConnect Foundation. He added that apart from the construction, the open dumper trucks that carry stone chips and earth for long distances also contribute to the bad air quality. Even on October 11, the PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels of Uran were 182 and 195 respectively.

Health hazards for residents

PM2.5 or particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less can get deep into the lungs and into the bloodstream. “There is sufficient evidence that exposure to PM2.5 over long periods (years) can cause adverse health effects,” said Kumarm adding that the unabated air pollution in MMR is playing havoc with the health of the people about which the authorities do not seem to bother.

Similarly, PM10 is small enough to pass through the throat and nose and enter the lungs. “Once inhaled, these particles can affect the heart and lungs and cause serious health effects,” added Kumar.

A resident of Uran alleged that it is the responsibility of the concerned authorities to ensure good air quality by taking measures.

