Thane Book Festival 2025 In Vashi To Feature Literary Exhibitions, Cultural Programmes, And Panel Discussions For Book Enthusiasts

The Thane Book Festival 2025 will be organised in Vashi over two days on December 28 and 29, offering literature enthusiasts a blend of cultural programmes and a book exhibition. | Representational image

Thane: The Thane Book Festival 2025 will be organised in Vashi over two days on December 28 and 29, offering literature enthusiasts a blend of cultural programmes and a book exhibition. The festival will take place at the Sahitya Mandir Auditorium, Sector 6, Vashi.

Inauguration by former Director of Libraries and eminent guests

The festival will be inaugurated on Sunday, December 28, at 10 am by former Director of Libraries Meshram, with renowned litterateur Rajiv Shrikhande presiding over the function. Several eminent personalities, including Thane District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal, Director of Libraries A. Ma. Gadekar, President of the Konkan Divisional Library Association Dilip Kore, President of Prof. Manikrao Kirtane Reading Library Subhash Kulkarni, poet Arun Mhatre, and Thane District Library Association President Changdev Kale, will be present as special guests.

District Library Officer Prashant Patil is the convenor of the festival.

Ahead of the inauguration, a ‘Book Dindi’ (book procession) will be taken out at 8 am, flagged off by Sunil Pawar, Additional Commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Panel discussion on Artificial Intelligence and Libraries

Following the inaugural ceremony, a panel discussion on - Artificial Intelligence and Libraries will be held from 11 am to 12 noon, featuring editor Sukrut Patkar, Nirmala Samant Prabhavalkar Khandekar, and mathematician Dr. Vivek.

On the second day, a discussion on Reading Culture: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’ will be conducted, with noted litterateurs Arvind Patkar, Kiran Yele, and Anant Deshmukh sharing their views.

The festival is being jointly organised by the Department of Higher and Technical Education, Directorate of Libraries, District Library Officer’s Office, Thane, Thane District Library Association, and Prof. Manikrao Kirtane Reading Library, Vashi. Several eminent figures from the literary field are expected to attend the event.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/