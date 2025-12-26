Bravery In Uniform: Woman Traffic Police Constable Saves Car Driver’s Life By Administering CPR In Wadala

Woman traffic police constable Dipali Mandale saves a car driver’s life by administering CPR while on duty in Wadala | X - @MTPHereToHelp (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Dec 26: A woman traffic police constable from the Mumbai Police displayed exemplary presence of mind and humanity by administering CPR and saving the life of a car driver who suffered a heart attack. Her swift and courageous action has drawn widespread praise and brought pride to the Mumbai Police force.

Constable Identified as Dipali Mandale

The constable has been identified as Dipali Mandale, who is posted with the Wadala Traffic Division of the Mumbai Traffic Police.

While on duty at Pooja Junction, Wadala Traffic Division, WPC Dipali Mandale saw a driver fall ill. Acting immediately, she administered CPR with exceptional composure & presence of mind ultimately saving his life.



A remarkable act of courage & kindness in the service of others

Incident Near Pooja Junction During Evening Traffic

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Monday near Pooja Junction in Wadala, where Mandale was on traffic duty. Traffic heading north from Chembur towards Antop Hill had suddenly come to a halt. At the same time, Mandale noticed a passenger in a car hurriedly moving from the back seat towards the driver’s seat.

Presence of Mind During Medical Emergency

“At first, I thought the passenger was changing seats with the driver. But I immediately sensed that something was seriously wrong,” Mandale said. Realising that the driver had suffered a cardiac arrest, she rushed to the vehicle, pulled the driver out, laid him on the road and promptly began administering CPR with calmness and precision.

Timely CPR Saves Driver’s Life

She then instructed the passenger to immediately rush the driver to the nearest hospital. Thanks to her timely intervention and quick decision-making, the driver’s life was saved.

Training Helps Traffic Constable Act Swiftly

Mandale said that traffic police personnel receive special training in CPR at the traffic training school, which helped her respond effectively in the emergency.

Public Praise for Police Bravery

Following the incident, citizens across social media platforms praised her courage, alertness and compassion. The episode once again highlights that the police force is not only responsible for maintaining law and order, but also plays a crucial role in saving lives during emergencies.

