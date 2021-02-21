Mira Bhayandar: Alert corporator exposes ambulances with same number plates; two held

“First of all I would like to thank the police for their prompt action. It is crystal clear that such ambulances which are using dubious number plates are ferrying patients sans mandated documents like fitness certificates and insurances. Moreover the authenticity of documents of other ambulances used by the same establishment seem to be dubious. I request the police administration to book the actual offenders who have turned ambulances into an illegal money minting exercise.” said Mehra.

“Yes, we have impounded both the ambulances and the matter has been handed over to the concerned police station for further investigations.” confirmed Senior Police Inspector (Traffic)- Ramesh Bhame.

Based on the complaint filed by their traffic counterparts, the Mira Road police have registered an offence under section 420 of the IPC.

While two drivers have been taken into custody, a father-son duo who were operating a fleet of ambulances in the region are still at large. A search on the RTO vehicle information application revealed that the ambulance was registered in the name of Gourav Pratishthan.