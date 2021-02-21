Coronavirus in Mira Bhayander: 21 staffers of hotel test positive for COVID-19, MBMC fast-tracks testing

Alarmed by the sudden spike in the number of fresh Covid-19 positive cases, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has once again intensified its targeted testing measures in the twin-city. After witnessing a steady decline in the number of fresh cases, MBMC’s health department not only reported a sudden spike in the number of cases, but it received a double blow after 21 staffers of Hotel Express Inn on the Ghodbunder Road area of Kashimira tested positive on Saturday.

The hotel which has in-house party hall, shopping and boarding facilities was frequented as a stopover for tourists and business visitors-especially from Gujarat. The area falls in ward number six of the civic body. While a total of 112 cases were reported in the first six days of the week, 65 more people tested positive on a single day on Saturday.

"We along with the medical team immediately launched an aggressive testing drive in all hotels, restaurants and other vulnerable establishments in the vicinity of Hotel Express Inn which along with two more eateries were sealed. While those detected positive have been moved to health care facilities for treatment, others are under quarantine. Out contract tracing and testing drive is on." confirmed ward officer- Swapnil Sawant.