Coronavirus in Mira Bhayander: 21 staffers of hotel test positive for COVID-19, MBMC fast-tracks testing

Alarmed by the sudden spike in the number of fresh Covid-19 positive cases, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has once again intensified its targeted testing measures in the twin-city. After witnessing a steady decline in the number of fresh cases, MBMC’s health department not only reported a sudden spike in the number of cases, but it received a double blow after 21 staffers of Hotel Express Inn on the Ghodbunder Road area of Kashimira tested positive on Saturday.
The hotel which has in-house party hall, shopping and boarding facilities was frequented as a stopover for tourists and business visitors-especially from Gujarat. The area falls in ward number six of the civic body. While a total of 112 cases were reported in the first six days of the week, 65 more people tested positive on a single day on Saturday.
"We along with the medical team immediately launched an aggressive testing drive in all hotels, restaurants and other vulnerable establishments in the vicinity of Hotel Express Inn which along with two more eateries were sealed. While those detected positive have been moved to health care facilities for treatment, others are under quarantine. Out contract tracing and testing drive is on." confirmed ward officer- Swapnil Sawant.
Alike ward number six, the health department has boosted its testing drive in all other wards which had apparently dipped due to a steady decline in the number of fresh cases for the past couple of fortnights. With the latest additions of 65 cases, the number of cumulative positive cases has reached 26,730. However, 25,544 patients have so far recovered and discharged from various private and public health care facilities in the twin city pulling down the number of active cases to 384.
With 113 recoveries in a week, the number of active cases continued to oscillate from 300 to 325 but occasionally dipped below 300. While no casualties have been reported in this week, the total death count has remained stable at 801. While appealing people to follow the SMS protocols by regular santisation, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, the civic administration has further urged people to get themselves tested even at the slightest suspicion of any virus symptoms.