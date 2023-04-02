Mira-Bhayandar: After record property tax collections, MBMC mops up ₹98 crore from other sources

File Photo

After achieving a historic milestone by recording its highest revenue from property tax, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) claims to have mopped up another ₹98 crore from three other major sources of revenue generation in the 2022-2023 fiscal.

The civic body's tax department recorded an all-time high by recovering a little over ₹181.52 crore towards property tax collection and clocking an average of 88 percent.

Toeing similar lines, the water supply department recovered more than ₹ 83.57 crore from users which is 95.40 percent of the total amount billed as water charges.

On the other hand, the advertising department and market fee collection wing registered collections amounting ₹5.25 crore and ₹9.67 crore which works out at 87 and 99.26 percent respectively.

The collective revenue generated from all these three sources is pegged at more than ₹98 crore.

Thanking all officials, on-field personnel and dutiful tax payers, municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole said, “Despite limited manpower our personnel from all these departments dedicatedly worked to accelerate the collection process and achieve these targets which will help in the all-round development of the twin-city.””