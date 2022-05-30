Mira Bhayandar: 7-year-old girl found dead in hotel room in Kashimira, mother unconscious, father untraceable |

In a shocking incident, a 7-year-old girl was found dead in the room of a hotel located on the highway in Kashimira on Monday morning. While the girl’s mother who was found in an unconscious state was rushed to the civil hospital in Bhayandar, her father allegedly left the place at around 10 am. The family allegedly consumed rat poison and the investigating team from the Kashimira police station suspect they were involved in a suicide pact.

According to the police, the deceased girl identified as Anayka Brako (7) had checked into a room on the second floor of Hotel Seasons in Kashimira along with her parents Ryan Brako (38) and Poonam Brako (30) on May 27. The family lived in the Evershine City area of Vasai.

According to the police, the exact reason and sequence of events is yet to be ascertained but it appears that Ryan was facing a financial crisis which apparently prompted him to take the extreme step. After administering the rat poison to their daughter, Ryan and Poonam also consumed the insecticide on Sunday night. At around 11 am on Monday, the hotel staffers heard screams from their room as Poonam Brako was shouting for help. The staffers broke open the door only to find Anayka dead and her mother grasping for life. Poonam was rushed to the hospital where her condition is said to be critical. However, mystery surrounds the disappearance of Ryan who is said to have left the place at 10 am.

“Prime-facie it appears a case of suicide pact. However, we are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter to find out the exact cause. Tracing Ryan and recording the statement of the woman who is now in a semi-conscious condition is crucial to ascertain the exact sequence of events,” said senior police inspector Sanjay Hazare.

Due to worsening financial conditions, the family has sold their flat and were living in a rented accommodation in Vasai. Ryan worked for some private firm but was currently jobless, the police tried to contact him but his phone was not reachable, sources said.